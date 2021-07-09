Left Menu

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins spelling bee with 'Murraya'

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 07:51 IST
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling Murraya, a genus of plants, becoming the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also an accomplished basketball player who holds several Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time, Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Maxwell was also the first winner from outside the United States.

