Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins spelling bee with 'Murraya'
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling Murraya, a genus of plants, becoming the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also an accomplished basketball player who holds several Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time, Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Maxwell was also the first winner from outside the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Standard Bank Group named African Bank of the Year
APPO chief confirmed as keynote speaker at African Energy Week 2021
Soccer-Al Ahly to face Kaizer Chiefs in African Champions League final
Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister to attend African Energy Week 2021
Heroin worth Rs 126 crore seized from 2 South African men at Delhi airport