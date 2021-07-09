Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final
A group of so-called "mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. It took them about five minutes to choose England. England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation's first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A group of so-called "mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats' task was to knock one down. It took them about five minutes to choose England.
England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation's first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966. Animals have been used in the past to predict the outcome of football matches.
A German octopus shot to fame during the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches. He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Italy
- German
- 2010 World Cup
- England
ALSO READ
ICC shifts two World Cup Europe qualifiers from Scotland to Spain
Jaishankar to travel to Greece, Italy this week; will attend G20 ministerial in Rome
ISS World Cup: Aishawary finishes 7th in men's 10m air rifle; Women fail to qualify for finals
ISSF World Cup: Aishwary finishes 7th in men's 10m air rifle; Women fail to qualify for finals
Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari enter mixed final, assure medal for India