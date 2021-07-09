Left Menu

Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final

A group of so-called "mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. It took them about five minutes to choose England. England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation's first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:31 IST
Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A group of so-called "mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have picked England to beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. A zoo keeper planted England and Italy flags in the ground and the meerkats' task was to knock one down. It took them about five minutes to choose England.

England will play Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the host nation's first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966. Animals have been used in the past to predict the outcome of football matches.

A German octopus shot to fame during the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches. He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021