Left Menu

Olympics-Fans asked to stay away from road cycling, triathlon events

Tokyo 2020 organisers have asked the public to stay away from the Olympic road cycling and triathlon races to reduce the spread of infections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said in a statement on Friday. The announcement came after organisers announced that the Games would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:27 IST
Olympics-Fans asked to stay away from road cycling, triathlon events
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo 2020 organizers have asked the public to stay away from the Olympic road cycling and triathlon races to reduce the spread of infections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement came after organizers announced that the Games would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games. "The Tokyo Organising Committee...has decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the forthcoming Olympic Cycling Road and Triathlon events... because of the need to reduce the ongoing risk of COVID-19 infection," the statement said.

The decision was made at a Local Municipalities Working Group Meeting on Thursday, organizers said. "As an additional precaution, no spectators will be admitted to Musashinonomori Park, the starting point for Cycling Road events," the statement added.

The cycling road event will be held on July 24, while the triathlon race is scheduled for July 26. Organizers had previously requested the public to not gather on the streets for the marathon and race walk events at the Olympics in Sapporo.

The Games, postponed from last year, are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and opinion polls have consistently shown the Japanese public is worried about going ahead with them during a pandemic. In a recent media survey, 35% favored no spectators, 26% wanted some limits and 34% wanted the Games canceled or postponed. Spectators from overseas were banned months ago https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-timeline-idCAKCN2EE1IN.

Japan has not suffered the huge outbreaks seen elsewhere but has recorded more than 800,000 cases and over 14,890 deaths. Tokyo reported 822 new infections on Friday, the 20th straight day of week-on-week rises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021