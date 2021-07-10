Left Menu

Mithali lauds Harleen for taking stunning catch, credits fielding coach Abhay Sharma

ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday praised all-rounder Harleen Deol for taking a stunning catch against England in the first T20I and she also credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for making the Indian side more agile on the field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:00 IST
Harleen Deol (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday praised all-rounder Harleen Deol for taking a stunning catch against England in the first T20I and she also credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for making the Indian side more agile on the field. "Witness to this screamer by @imharleenDeol last evening. Great athleticism and presence of mind. Also, credit to the fielding coach @Im_AbhaySharma who ensures we toil hard on the ground with some smart fielding drills," tweeted Mithali.

India might have lost the first T20I against England, but Harleen's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the sports lovers as she pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Amy Jones. In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a sensational effort. Having caught the ball, she realised that the momentum would be taking her over the ropes. The presence of mind from the cricketer saw her throw the ball up in the air and dive back to complete the catch.

Harleen has been gaining accolades for her agility on the field ever since the video of the catch was uploaded on social media. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also took a stunning catch to dismiss inform Natalie Sciver in the 19th over. Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones smashed 55 and 43 runs respectively as England defeated India in the rain-curtailed first T20I on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

