Lahiri, Atwal miss cut at John Deere Classic

Atwal found 12 of the 18 greens in regulation and had four birdies against two bogeys and finished at 2-under for the day and for 36 holes, which was two short of the cut at 4-under.Among those making it to the weekend was Steve Stricker, the 54-year-old Ryder Cup captain and three-time John Deere Classic winner.

PTI | Illinois | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:38 IST
Anirban Lahiri had an eagle on 10th hole but he missed the cut after a second straight 71 at the John Deere Classic. Also missing the cut was veteran Arjun Atwal who had rounds of 71 and 69.

The midway cut was at 4-under 138 and the Indians with cumulative cores of 142 and 140 missed the mark.

Luke List rode a nice run of seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round for an 8-under 63, and at a cumulative 13-under, had a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz (67).

Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round, but once again missed 10 feet putts. He had an eagle and a birdie and a bunch of missed putts against three bogeys in his 71. The bright spot of the day was two great shots on Par 5th 10th, which got to him 11 feet for an eagle. Atwal found 12 of the 18 greens in regulation and had four birdies against two bogeys and finished at 2-under for the day and for 36 holes, which was two short of the cut at 4-under.

Among those making it to the weekend was Steve Stricker, the 54-year-old Ryder Cup captain and three-time John Deere Classic winner. Stricker passed up a chance to defend his US Senior Open to be part of the 50th anniversary of the tournament.

