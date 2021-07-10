Pacer Pankaj Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Pacer Pankaj Singh, who contributed in Rajasthan's two Ranji Trophy triumphs and briefly played for India, on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old Singh, who now runs a cricket academy at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here, made the announcement through a letter to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Singh's maiden ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in a tri-series in Zimbabwe in 2010, while his two Test outings came against England in 2014 when he took two wickets.

''Playing for RCA, IPL and CAP (Cricket Association of Pondicherry) has been a tremendous honour for me. I have been part of RCA for close to 15 years and reached many milestones and gained incredible experience under the roof of RCA,'' he said in the letter.

''The journey with RCA has always been memorable and will always remain first priority for me.'' In 117 first-class matches, Singh took 472 wickets, including 28 five-wicket hauls. He also has 118 List A scalps to his name from 79 games. In 57 T20 matches, he took 43 wickets. He was instrumental in Rajasthan winning the Ranji Trophy title in 2010-11 and 2011-12 season.

''It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day. With heavy heart and mixed emotions I officially announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,'' he wrote. The right-arm pacer represented Rajasthan for many years before moving to Pondicherry in 2018. He returned to play for Rajasthan a year later with his last appearance being at this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The high point of Singh's career was the Australian tour in 2007-2008 when he had bowled beautifully in tour game, impressing one and all but was pipped by Ishant Sharma for a place in the main team's playing XI.

He had to then wait for six years for his first Test cap.

