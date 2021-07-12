Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title
Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.
It was Krawczyk's second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June. Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.
