Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 01:43 IST
Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

It was Krawczyk's second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June. Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

