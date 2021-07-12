Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to penalties

The Euro 2020 final between Italy and England went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Luke Shaw struck the fastest goal in a Euro final to put England ahead in the second minute. Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Shaw. But Leonard Bonucci drew Italy level in the 67th when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Marco Verratti's header against the post and Bonucci pounced to slot in the loose ball.

England are seeking their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, while Italy are bidding for their second European Championship title.

