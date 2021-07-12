Left Menu

Ireland-South Africa 1st ODI abandoned after rain

He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield 63, who hit nine fours.Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs. The second ODI in the three-match series is on Tuesday, also at Malahide.

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 12-07-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 09:47 IST
Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa ended in a no-result after persistent rain.

The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 p.m. with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village on Sunday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs. The second ODI in the three-match series is on Tuesday, also at Malahide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

