Rugby-British & Irish Lions team to play South Africa 'A'

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team to meet South Africa 'A' in the fourth game of their South Africa tour at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday:

15-Anthony Watson, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Conor Murray (captain), 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Tadhg Beirne, 21-Sam Simmonds, 22-Gareth Davies, 23-Elliot Daly.

