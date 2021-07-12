Left Menu

'Crawl back under your rocks,' Johnson tells racist abusers of England players

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:50 IST
'Crawl back under your rocks,' Johnson tells racist abusers of England players
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the racist online abuse suffered by Black players in the England soccer team after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, saying he hoped the abusers crawled back under their rocks.

"For those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say 'Shame on you'," Johnson said in a Downing Street press briefing on Monday. "And I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

