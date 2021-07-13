Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters

Advertisement

Pablo Lopez set an MLB record by striking out the first nine batters of the game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 7-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Lopez (5-5), who did not record another strikeout after the third inning, lasted six innings and allowed five hits, with two walks and three runs.

Tennis-Canada's Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. Andreescu is the latest big-name player to opt out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams and Simona Halep have already announced their decisions to skip the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

Cycling-Geoghegan Hart discovers brutality of Tour, but still enjoys it

Eight months after claiming the Giro d'Italia title, Tao Geoghegan Hart started his first Tour de France with an ambitious Ineos Grenadiers team but after only a few days the script had to be torn up and thrown in the bin. The 26-year-old was one of four protected riders, along with 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz and Australia's Richie Porte, but after a pile of crashes in the opening days only Carapaz was left competing for the title.

Doping-USADA wants fair cannabis rules as White House calls for meeting

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says it wants more flexible rules for athletes who test positive for cannabis after the White House was reported to be seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss easing restrictions. The debate over cannabis use by athletes was reignited after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for the drug last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials.

Athletics-Richardson signs on for 100m, 200m at Prefontaine Classic

American Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100 and 200 metres events at next month's Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League meet organisers said on Monday, weeks after she completes a one-month ban from the sport. The 21-year-old was seen as the top contender for the 100m at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but her Olympic dreams were cut short after she tested positive for cannabis at the U.S. Track & Field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympics-State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a new state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries about whether the measures can stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. Organisers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues. Spectators from abroad were already banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people, which could spread contagion, to a minimum.

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

Analysis-Baseball-Japan's Ohtani could soon emerge as new face of MLB

Shohei Ohtani has proved this year that the hype ahead of his MLB debut in 2018 was not overblown but, while the Japanese two-way standout has arrived as a must-see player, marketing experts say he is not yet the global star the league craves. The 27-year-old Ohtani, because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, has long been compared to Babe Ruth, who died in 1948 aged 53 and is still considered by many to be the best baseball player of all time.

Tennis-Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year's ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin.

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)