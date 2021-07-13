IOC's Bach to visit Hiroshima on Friday -report

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, in Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, plans to visit Hiroshima on Friday, Yahoo News reported.

Hiroshima, in western Japan, was the first city to suffer an atomic bombing. The Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, are due to run from July 23 to August 8.

