Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo Games will be historic given challenges overcome, says Bach

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:42 IST
Olympics-Tokyo Games will be historic given challenges overcome, says Bach
  • Country:
  • Japan

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach made the comment after holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021