Rugby-Alun Wyn Jones’ return to Lions squad confirmed

British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones is to join up with the tour party after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in their warm-up game before departure for South Africa, the team said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:17 IST
  • South Africa

British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones is to join up with the tour party after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in their warm-up game before departure for South Africa, the team said on Wednesday. He will arrive on Thursday after what coach Warren Gatland described as a "miraculous" recovery, having originally withdrawn after dislocating his shoulder early on in the test against Japan in Edinburgh on June 26.

"Following a training session with the Wales squad at the Vale of Glamorgan training headquarters on Tuesday and subsequent medical assessment this morning, the second row was passed fit to return to the tour in South Africa," said a statement on Wednesday ahead of the Lions’ fourth tour match against South Africa A at the Cape Town Stadium. His return puts the 35-year-old Jones into contention for a place in the first test, also in Cape Town on July 24. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

