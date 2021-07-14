Following discussions with BCCI, CPL to now run from Aug 26-Sept 15

Following discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year's T20 tournament have been amended. The CPL will now start on August 26 and will conclude on September 15.

"This year's tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park," stated an official release. Earlier, President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, had confirmed that CWI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15. "Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers, and to fans. CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of Covid-19, " Skerritt noted in an official release by CWI.

All 33 matches of the 2021 CPL will be played at Warner Park with a cap of 50 per cent capacity for vaccinated spectators. Meanwhile, IPL franchises are also confident that the BCCI will engage in positive discussions with all the foreign boards and make players available for the remaining games. (ANI)

