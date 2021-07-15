Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks Savea, Lienert-Brown return for Fiji clash

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea and centre Anton Lienert-Brown have been rushed into the starting side for the second test against Fiji in Hamilton on Sunday after recovering from injuries. Savea will start at openside flanker, with Lienert-Brown pairing with inside centre David Havili for the match at Waikato Stadium. Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga has been given the number 10 shirt, with Beauden Barrett to start on the bench.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 05:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 05:27 IST
Rugby-All Blacks Savea, Lienert-Brown return for Fiji clash

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea and centre Anton Lienert-Brown have been rushed into the starting side for the second test against Fiji in Hamilton on Sunday after recovering from injuries. Savea will start at openside flanker, with Lienert-Brown pairing with inside centre David Havili for the match at Waikato Stadium.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga has been given the number 10 shirt, with Beauden Barrett to start on the bench. Lock Sam Whitelock returns to captain the side, starting alongside Scott Barrett in the second row, with Brodie Retallick dropping to the bench.

The All Blacks beat Fiji 57-23 in the first match in Dunedin last Saturday. 15-Damien McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Luke Jacobson, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt), 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Reserves: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Angus Ta’avao, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Rieko Ioane

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021