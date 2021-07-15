Left Menu

Deepak Hooda quits Baroda

A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.Former India pacer Irfan Pathan termed the development as a huge loss.How many cricket associations will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:48 IST
Deepak Hooda quits Baroda
  • Country:
  • India

Experienced batsman Deepak Hooda has expectedly left the Baroda cricket team after a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya last season.

He has been granted NOC by the Baroda Cricket Association.

The development was confirmed to PTI on Thursday by BCA secretary Ajit Lele.

In January, the BCA had suspended Hooda, who had stormed out of the state team's camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, during last domestic season on charges of ''indiscipline'' and ''bringing disrespect to the game.'' Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him. The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs, with nine hundred, 15 fifties. A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan termed the development as a ''huge loss''.

''How many cricket associations will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing,'' tweeted Pathan.

Irfan's brother and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan too echoed similar sentiments.

''Deepak Hooda was impressive and made a mark in all three domestic formats for Baroda. He was a match winner and his exit will be a big loss for the team. A game changer like him has a bright future ahead. I wish him all the best,'' tweeted Yusuf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021