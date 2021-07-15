The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LDALL VIRUS Team India's COVID Scare: Pant, support staff Garani test positive, 3 more isolated in London By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi/London, Jul 15 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19, while three others were placed in precautionary isolation as the dreaded virus hit the Indian cricket team ahead of next month's Test series against hosts England.

SPO-CRI-IND-COUNTY-WARMUP Warwickshire skipper Rhodes to lead 'County Select XI' vs India, match to be held closed doors Durham, Jul 15 (PTI) Warwickshire captain Willfred Rhodes will lead a 14-member Select County XI in a three-day warm-up game against India at the Riverside Side ground here from July 20-22, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-TT-SHARATH Touching 40s, India's TT great Sharath Kamal hits peak ahead of Tokyo Olympics By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A Sharath Kamal thought the Olympics in Tokyo would be his fourth and last but considering that he has never felt better and fitter in his career spanning almost two decades, the 39-year-old Indian table tennis great is reconsidering his future plans now.

SPO-OLY-WREST-DEEPAK-COACH It will be a different fight this time if Deepak clashes with Yazdani: Coach Virender By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The hesitancy of taking the mat against someone you idolise does not torment Deepak Punia's soul anymore and if the draw at the Tokyo Olympics puts him face to face with Iranian legend Hassan Yazdani again, it will be a bout to watch, reckons his coach Virender Kumar. SPO-OLY-CHIRAG-INTERVIEW Olympic-bound Chirag on spectre of COVID-19, loss of loved one & Tokyo dreams By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) His grandfather was among those who lost their lives during the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India and doubles badminton player Chirag Shetty says it was his Olympic dream that helped him break away from the grief.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri has lot to play for at Barbasol Championship Nicholasville (US), Jul 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will look to put up a good show at this week's Barbasol Championship to boost his confidence ahead of the Tokyo Games and also keep his hopes alive for FedExCup Playoffs and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

SPO-CRI-HOODA Deepak Hooda quits Baroda Vadodara, Jul 15 (PTI) Experienced batsman Deepak Hooda has expectedly left the Baroda cricket team after a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya last season.

SPO-ATHLETES-JOBS-PROMOTIONS Vijender criticises Haryana for not promoting sportspersons employed with state police New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Indian boxer Vijender Singh has criticised the Haryana government for not giving promotions to international medal-winning athletes who were employed by the state police for their sporting achievements.

SPO-OLY-IND-SAILING-BOATS Sailing: Nethra and Vishnu's boats arrive in Tokyo for Olympics Tokyo, Jul 15 (PTI) Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan on Thursday received their boats which they will be using during the laser class events at the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID-ROOKIES Uncapped trio of Padikkal, Sakariya and Rana eager to learn from Dravid Colombo, Jul 15 (PTI) The uncapped trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya is looking to imbibe the traits of Rahul Dravid -- the player, person and coach -- during the tour of Sri Lanka.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD ENG ''89 Wyatt'' power crushes India as women lose T20I series to England; fourth on trot Chelmsford, Jul 15 (PTI) Opener Danni Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 89 off only 56 balls to overshadow an elegant 70 by Smriti Mandhana as England claimed an easy eight-wicket victory over India Women in the third T20 International to wrap up the series 2-1 here.

