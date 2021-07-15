Boxing-Fury v Wilder heavyweight bout rescheduled for Oct. 9
WBC heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week. Fury first fought Wilder, 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.
The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, which was postponed earlier this month when Fury tested positive for COVID-19, will take place on Oct. 9, promoters Top Rank Boxing said on Thursday. WBC heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week.
Fury first fought Wilder, 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage. Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Fury
- Tyson Fury
- Las Vegas
- American
- Wilder
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil
Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5 million amphetamine pills hidden in oranges
Saudi Arabia bans entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan -agency
Italy eases curbs on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India