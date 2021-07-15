Left Menu

Olympics-Brazilian judokas frustrated after isolation order at 'patience Games'

Brazilian judokas expressed frustration on Thursday after all the members of their team already in Japan were forced to isolate in their hotel even though none of them had tested positive for COVID-19. “These are the patience Games.” The six members of the Brazil team are tested daily for COVID-19 and obliged to use gloves when entering the self-service restaurant.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:51 IST
Olympics-Brazilian judokas frustrated after isolation order at 'patience Games'

Brazilian judokas expressed frustration on Thursday after all the members of their team already in Japan were forced to isolate in their hotel even though none of them had tested positive for COVID-19. Seven members of the hotel staff in the city of Hamamatsu were positive for the virus, obliging the Brazilian team staying there to take precautions.

“Today we’re living in a hotel where there’s no one else but us,” Ney Wilson, the frustrated team leader said. “We can’t even touch the buttons in the elevators, there’s a person there to do that for us. “These are the patience Games.”

The six members of the Brazil team are tested daily for COVID-19 and obliged to use gloves when entering the self-service restaurant. “We have a restaurant for our exclusive use with cuisine adapted for Brazilian tastes,” he said. “No one sits facing anyone else, everyone sits in front of the wall.”

The athletes train in a self-contained bubble, separated by glass screens from the public permitted to watch them prepare. A second group of judokas who are due to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday will be kept separate from those already on site, Wilson said. They will be forced to train and eat separately for four days in compliance with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Judo is one of Brazil’s most successful Olympic disciplines, with at least one podium appearance at every games since 1984. Wilson said the priority was maintaining that excellent record. “The primary objective is to ensure that destiny repeats itself,” he said of a team that won three bronze medals in the world championships in June.

“I believe that we have the potential to add to the medal haul of the Brazilian Olympic Committee.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India
4
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021