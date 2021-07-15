Anand draws with Kramnik in second game of No-Castling event
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw against Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the second game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here on Thursday.The Indian maestro played out a 39-move draw in an English Four Knights variation game with black pieces.He is ahead 1.5-0.5 after Thursdays match.Earlier in the first game, playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday.The match is played as part of the No-Castling Chess devised by the Russian GM.
The match is played as part of the ''No-Castling'' Chess devised by the Russian GM. Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting. Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.
Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.
He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event.
