Rugby-Two changes for Argentina side to take on Wales

Argentina have made two changes to their backline for the second test against Wales with Santiago Chocobares and Bautista Delguy brought into the team for Saturday's clash in Cardiff. Fullback Juan Cruz Mallia was dismissed in last Saturday's 20-20 draw at the Principality Stadium and has been suspended for three matches by World Rugby for a head-high challenge on Wales scrumhalf Kieran Hardy.

Argentina were forced to play for more than half the match with 14 men but coach Mario Ledesma is sticking with the makeshift plan he made for the backline after the red card. Santiago Carreras moves from the wing into fullback with Delguy coming into the side.

Advertisement

Matias Moroni is moved from centre to wing in place of Santiago Cordero, with the 22-year-old Chocobares starting in midfield. Saturday's test is a third for Argentina in as many weeks after they beat Romania 24-17 in Bucharest a fortnight ago.

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Santiago Chocobares, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Matias Moroni, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Facundo Isa, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Marcos Kremer, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (capt), 1-Manuel Tetaz Chaparro Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Facundo Gigena, 18-Santiago Medrano, 19-Tomas Lavanini, 20-Matías Alemanno, 21-Felipe Ezcurra, 22-Domingo Miotti, 23-Juan Imhoff. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)