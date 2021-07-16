Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 06:42 IST
Australia's Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his scheduled departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced on Friday.

The world No. 15 returned the positive test in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan, said David Hughes, the AOC's chief medical officer. "I don't want to specifically talk about his medical information," Hughes told a new conference.

Hughes said the 22-year-old had tested negative on July 5 after leaving the Wimbledon bubble three days earlier. De Minaur then flew to Spain, where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

The Olympics are due to open on July 23, with the first round of the tennis tournament starting a day later. The event his been hit by a series of high-profile withdrawals, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal.

