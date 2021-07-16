Left Menu

Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm Japan winger Furuhashi joining Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi will leave Vissel Kobe to join Celtic after the J-League club said they had reached an agreement to transfer the Japan winger to the Scottish Premiership side. Furuhashi was part of the Vissel Kobe side that won the Emperor's Cup in 2019 and featured in the Asian Champions League as the club made their debut in the continental club championship last year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 10:53 IST
Kyogo Furuhashi will leave Vissel Kobe to join Celtic after the J-League club said they had reached an agreement to transfer the Japan winger to the Scottish Premiership side. Vissel Kobe said on their website the deal was subject to a medical. It did not reveal the transfer fee or other details.

Furuhashi will join a Celtic side led by former Yokohama F Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Scotland last month having led the Marinos to the J-League title in 2019. Furuhashi, 26, made his debut for Japan against Venezuela in November 2019 but had to wait more than a year for his second cap, which came in a 3-0 win over South Korea in March.

He has played six times for the 'Samurai Blue', scoring twice in a 14-0 thrashing of Mongolia in World Cup qualifying in March before netting against Tajikistan last month. Furuhashi was part of the Vissel Kobe side that won the Emperor's Cup in 2019 and featured in the Asian Champions League as the club made its debut in the continental club championship last year.

