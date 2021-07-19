The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of FIDE chess World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-VIRUS-3RDLD ATHLETE Czech Republic's Ondrej Perusic 3rd athlete to be COVID positive at Olympic Village (Eds: Adds fresh details) Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became the third athlete at the Olympic Games Village to test positive for COVID-19, while an American alternate woman gymnast training in Chiba prefecture also got infected on Monday, dealing a fresh set of blows to the mega-event which opens in less than four days.

SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-EVALUATOR Lenny D'Gama to be lone Indian Technical Official at Tokyo Olympics boxing competition By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Veteran Lenny D'Gama will be the lone Indian Technical Official at the Olympics boxing competition in Tokyo where he, along with two others, will be responsible for the evaluation of referees and judges.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-LD JITU Saurabh Chaudhary can beat four-time gold medallist Jin Jong-Oh in Tokyo, feels Jitu Rai By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) In awe of the sensational Saurabh Chaudhary, former world championship silver-medallist shooter Jitu Rai feels the reticent youngster has it in him to humble one of the sport's all-time greats, South Korean Jin Jong-Oh, in the Tokyo Games.

SPO-OLY-FENCING-BHAVANI Forced to pick fencing in school, Olympic-bound Bhavani is now competition ready By Shyam Sundar Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Fencing happened out of compulsion for the Tokyo Olympic-bound C A Bhavani Devi.

SPO-OLY-TT-SATHIYAN Sathiyan feeding off historic Asian Games performance against Japan for success in maiden Olympics By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Beating Japanese world number four two years ago, producing a historic medal-winning performance against Japan at the Asian Games and the experience of playing local league in the Olympic host nation fills paddler G Sathiyan with confidence ahead of his maiden Summer Games.

SPO-OLY-IND-DIARY Indian athletes at Olympic village: Mixed reviews for Indian food, no daily housekeeping, hot water needed Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) The Indian contingent was largely satisfied with the food and facilities provided at the Olympic Games Village, but a request has gone out to the Indian Embassy for 100 plus electric kettles to meet the athletes' requirement of warm water.

SPO-OLY-WREST-RAVI-VILLAGE Nahri: A village desperately waiting for Ravi Dahiya's Olympic medal By Amanpreet Singh Sonepat (Haryana), Jul 19 (PTI) Can the fortunes of a village be linked to the Olympic success of a wrestler? Well, at least the 15,000 odd people living in the Nahri village in Sonepat district think so.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-PREVIEW India will aim to stamp authority over Sri Lanka in second ODI Colombo, Jul 19 (PTI) India's young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their exceptional talent and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-WARMUP India in England: Pant still in isolation as all eyes on ''opener'' Mayank against County Select XI Durham, Jul 19 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal's fight to reclaim his place in Indian Test eleven starts on Tuesday when he walks out to open in a three-day game against 'County Select XI', starting here tomorrow as best friend KL Rahul gears up to keep wickets in Rishabh Pant's absence.

SPO-OLY-IND-TRAINING Indian athletes start training ahead of Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) Indian athletes hit the ground running as they started their pre-Olympic training a day after landing here, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games. SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC-EXTENSION Indian football team coach Igor Stimac's contract extended till September next year New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) National men's team coach Igor Stimac's contract has been extended till September 2022 keeping in mind the Asian Cup qualifiers, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Monday. SPO-CRI-IND-SL-KULDEEP One or two bad games can't finish you but doubts do creep in when you are not playing: Kuldeep Colombo, Jul 19 (PTI) India spinner Kuldeep Yadav begs to differ from sceptics who were ready to write his cricketing epitaph after a few bad performances but feels self-doubt does creep in when a player is being overlooked for long periods.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Big boost for Lahiri ahead of Olympics, finishes T-3 at Barbasol Championship Nicholasville (US), Jul 19 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri fired a stellar seven-under 65 to finish tied third at the Barbasol Championship here for his best result of the season, a timely boost ahead of the Tokyo Games.

SPO-OLY-AITA-BOPANNA AITA says why did Bopanna not qualify on his own after player accuses it of misleading on nomination New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Doubles player Rohan Bopanna, who failed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics along with Divij Sharan because of their low combined rank, on Monday accused AITA of misleading everyone by claiming it had changed the combination by pairing him with Sumit Nagal for a shot at qualification.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA I want to prove to myself that I can win: Deepika Tokyo, Jul 19 (PTI) Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari says she wants to prove to herself that she is capable of wining a medal at the Olympics after missing out in the last two editions.

SPO-CRI-IYER-INJURY Rehab still on, Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Lancashire's Royal London Cup campaign Manchester, Jul 19 (PTI) India's white ball specialist Shreyas Iyer's much-anticipated comeback to competitive cricket has been delayed as he is yet to recover completely from a shoulder surgery, forcing him to withdraw from Lancashire's Royal London Cup campaign.

SPO-OLY-TRIVIA Olympics: Blast from the past New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, PTI takes a look at interesting facts and trivia about the Games from its previous editions. SPO-FOOT-AFC-BFC AFC Cup: BFC's playoff match against Eagles FC in Maldives on August 15 Kuala Lumpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Indian club Bengaluru FC will play its 2021 AFC Cup playoff match against Eagles FC in the Maldives on August 15, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

