Sportradar to monitor Tamil Nadu Premier League matches

Sportradar, the world's leading supplier of sports integrity solutions and data products, has been hired to monitor and detect any fraudulent activities in the next three seasons of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Sportradar, which has provided integrity services to the BCCI for IPL, has entered into an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

The fifth edition of the TNPL will start from July 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, with the final slated for August 15.

As part of the agreement, all matches in TNPL will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services Fraud Detection System (FDS), providing additional support to help safeguard and secure the league. Fraud Detection System (FDS) tracks betting data via online channels in real time and its analysts will review and track each game that will be played during the TNPL with latest technology and sports data.

In addition to providing FDS solutions to TNPL, Sportradar has also become the official data distribution partner of the league for the next three seasons for the collection and distribution of TNPL match-related data internationally.

The TNPL partnership comes two months after Sportradar acquired InteractSport, a sports data and technology company.

Speaking about the partnership, Mona Motwani of Sportradar said: ''We believe that monitoring and fraud detection is fundamental to public confidence in sport, and that wrongdoing at any tier of competition affects all levels of a sport and its fans. ''As the global leader in sports integrity solutions, we look forward to providing our expertise to help protect the TNPL against fraud related issues. ''We also believe that our agreement on data distribution will provide the league further leverage in terms of reach and exposure internationally, since cricket is already the most followed sport in Tamil Nadu and in India.'' The TNCA was in the past rocked by match-fixing during the TNPL. TNCA secretary R S Ramasaamy believes the partnership is ''need of the hour''. ''The partnership with Sportradar is an extension of our intent to make the TNPL a secure and world-class product. It is the need of the hour in current times,'' he said.

