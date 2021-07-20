The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

*Report of India's warm-up game against 'County Select XI' In Durham.

*Report of World Cadet wrestling Championship in Hungary.

*Report of FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-JADHAV From Satara to Tokyo: Archer Jadhav aims to make it big in Tokyo By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Indian archer Pravin Jadhav had two choices to make as a young boy -- join his father as a wage labourer or run on the track for a better living.

SPO-OLY-BOX-SANDHU-INTERVIEW Punching new letters in Boxing history: Dronacharya Sandhu on India's chances By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) It was under his tutelage that Indian boxers delivered some unparalleled medal hauls and former national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu believes history will be re-written in Tokyo with the country winning more than one Olympic medal in boxing for the very first time.

SPO-OLY-BADMINTON-ANALYSIS Sindhu aiming for a historic second successive medal, others target breakthrough By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A quartet of Indian shuttlers, led by the reigning world champion and Rio silver medallist P V Sindhu, is aiming to continue the trend of returning with Olympic medal after achieving success in the last two editions of the Games.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-RANGE-HEAT Shooters feeling the ''heat'' in Tokyo Tokyo, Jul 20 (PTI) The shooters are feeling the heat, literally.

Three days before the Tokyo Olympics open, the marksmen and markswomen are struggling to carry out their last few training sessions, thanks to a combination of the Japanese capital's hot and humid weather and the convertible practice facility at the Asaka Shooting Range.

SPO-OLY-VIRUS-VILLAGE Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for COVID-19 at Olympic Village Tokyo, Jul 20 (PTI) Czech beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making him the fifth resident of the Olympic Village to be infected by the virus.

SPO-OLY-MOTTO-LD CHANGE Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together', IOC adds fourth Olympic motto Tokyo, Jul 20 (PTI) The Olympic motto was amended to ''faster, higher, stronger - together'' during the International Olympic Committee's session in Tokyo on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Games to begin on July 23.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-MAYMOL Maymol Rocky steps down as Indian women's football team coach New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) After four years in charge of the Indian women's senior national team, head coach Maymol Rocky has stepped down from her role due to personal reasons.

SPO-BOX-YOUTH Youth Nat'l Boxing: Gitika, Bishwamitra advance into quarter-finals Sonepat (Haryana), Jul 20 (PTI) Haryana boxer Deepika upstaged reigning youth world champion Alfiya Pathan in the heavyweight (+81kg) quarterfinals to cause a major upset at the 4th Youth National Championships here.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS ICC Rankings: Mithali back on top of WODI list, Mandhana No. 3 among T20 batters Dubai, Jul 20 (PTI) India captain Mithali Raj is back on top of the ICC Women's ODI rankings list with 762 points, while elegant left-hander Smriti Mandhana is the other top-10 slot occupant, at number nine.

SPO-OLY-EQUESTRIAN-MIRZA Equestrian Mirza changes horse, picks Seigneur Medicott for Tokyo Olympics Bengaluru, Jul 20 (PTI) Barely days before the Tokyo Olympics opens, Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza has decided to change his horse, preferring to go with Seigneur Medicott, who helped him win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, as his equine partner.

SPO-OLY-IOC-BAN KI-MOON IOC re-elects Ban Ki-moon as Chair of Ethics Commission Tokyo, Jul 20 (PTI) Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was on Tuesday re-elected as Chair of the IOC's Ethics Commission during the International Olympic Committee's session here. SPO-CRI-VIRUS-IND-AVESH-WASHINGTON Avesh, Washington turn up for 'home team' after County XI lose players due to COVID-19 isolation Durham, Jul 20 (PTI) In an interesting development, India's fringe players Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar turned up for ECB's 'Select County XI' against their own country after the home team lost players due to injury and COVID-19- related isolation.

SPO-OLY-ATH-2NDLD SENDOFF Go for elusive medal: Tendulkar tells Tokyo-bound track and field athletes New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged India's athletics squad for Tokyo Olympics to enjoy the pressure and not be bogged down by it during the Games as he joined the national federation in giving them an online send-off.

SPO-CRI-IND-COUNTYXI-INJURY-UPDATES India vs County XI: Kohli, Rahane rested due to niggles; Avesh suffers thumb injury Durham, Jul 20 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were rested from India's first-class warm-up game against Select County XI due to minor niggles but stand bye pacer Avesh Khan might have dislocated his thumb while stopping a Hanuma Vihari drive on the opening day.

SPO-TENNIS-AITA-CONTROVERSY AITA to refer Bopanna's recording act to ethics committee, makes public correspondence with ITF By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Rohan Bopanna's act of making public his conversation with All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary general Anil Dhupar will be referred to its ethics and managing committee, the sports body said on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-IND-BATRA Athletes should not take stress, it takes just 1 hr to get out of Tokyo airport: Batra Tokyo, Jul 20 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Tuesday said it does not take much time to get out of the airport here and the arriving athletes should not take stress, thinking they would have to wait for long to complete the formalities.

