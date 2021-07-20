Left Menu

Novak Djokovic speaks at Belgrade Airport before flying to Tokyo

Novak Djokovic was ready, motivated and inspired as he spoke at a press conference before his departure to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. But the 20-time Grand Slam champion was conscious of the challenge he has in winning the top prize in Tokyo.There are many there in Tokyo. Before all I would single out Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:38 IST
''There are many there (in Tokyo). Before all I would single out (Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas and (Alexander) Zverev. They are probably the toughest opponents, but again, the tournament is long, anything can happen,'' said Djokovic.

The Serbian tennis player equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's 20 Grand Slam tally at Wimbledon earlier this month, and is aiming for this year's Golden Slam, which includes the season's four Grand Slams and the gold medal in tennis at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

