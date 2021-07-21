Left Menu

Motorcyclng-Pedrosa to make MotoGP return in Austria as wild card

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard return to MotoGP at Austria's Red Bull Ring on August 6-8, the KTM team said on Wednesday. The race at the Red Bull Ring will be his first for KTM.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard return to MotoGP at Austria's Red Bull Ring on August 6-8, the KTM team said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Spaniard retired from full-time racing at the end of 2018 but has since served as KTM's factory test rider.

Three times a runner-up in the top category, Pedrosa won 31 races with Honda between 2006-18. The race at the Red Bull Ring will be his first for KTM. "It's interesting again to go into a race because it gives you a different perspective compared to a normal test," he said.

"My focus for the GP is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation. I wish to understand the requests riders might have for different sessions and technical features."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

