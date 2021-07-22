Left Menu

Skippy, inflatable kangaroo, an Australia softball fixture

Everywhere we go he seems to be a fan favorite with the locals and it puts a smile on their face, Wall said. Its a part of our coat of arms and it kind of puts a smile on our face, as well, Wall said.

PTI | Fukushima | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:51 IST
Skippy, inflatable kangaroo, an Australia softball fixture
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Skippy is getting an up-close view of the Olympics that fans aren't getting to see.

A 3-foot tall yellow inflatable kangaroo with green paws has been a fixture at Australia's softball games. He has a seat in the dugout and even accompanied coach Laing Harrow, pitcher Kaia Parnaby and left fielder Jade Wall to the postgame news conference after Thursday's 1-0 victory over Italy.

''He loves to entertain, loves coming to the games. Everywhere we go he seems to be a fan favorite with the locals and it puts a smile on their face,'' Wall said. ''We want to bring entertainment on the field, and he's got the enterainment off the field for us.'' Skippy is clean and shiny. He is not the original from 2009.

''I guess it's a part of home for us. It's a part of our coat of arms and it kind of puts a smile on our face, as well," Wall said. ''It can be quite a serious game, and you have a look at Skip, and you go, OK, now you've put a bit of a smile and get back out there.'' Wall said Skippy enjoyed his stay in Fukushima, with its woods and mountains in the background. The softball tournament's first two days were at a ballpark about 150 miles north of Tokyo and will shift Saturday to Yokohama, near the capital.

''He feels quite at home here rather than the city of Tokyo," Wall said.

Australia's Commonweath Coat of Arms has a shield with symbols of the nation's six states held up by a kangaroo and an emu.

''Skippy the Bush Kangaroo" was an Australian television series that aired from 1968-70 about a young boy and his brainy pet, and it was followed by the movie "Skippy and The Intruders." ''They're very special back home for us as Australians,'' Wall said, ''so to bring him on all of those trips, I know he gets a buzz out of it. We love him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021