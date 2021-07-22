Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic has Golden Slam in his sights but taking one step at a time; Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Rugby-More COVID-19 disruption for South Africa's rugby sevens squad

Five South Africa rugby sevens players who were close contacts of coach Neil Powell will not stay in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village, officials said on Thursday, meaning more disruption to the preparations of one of the gold medal contenders. Powell is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Japan last week and will miss the men's sevens competition that runs from Monday to Wednesday next week, offering support via video link only.

Olympics-Softball-Japan, U.S. off to 2-0 start as action wraps in Fukushima

Hosts Japan earned an extra-innings victory against Mexico on their ace's 39th birthday and the second day of softball at the Tokyo Games, joining United States at 2-0 in the standings. Australia later on Thursday defeated Italy, who dropped to 0-2 and have yet to score a run in the tournament.

Olympics-Cycling-After Rio heartache, Thomas seeks road to gold in Tokyo

Geraint Thomas has achieved pretty much everything in his illustrious career with a Tour de France title, rainbow jerseys and two Olympic track gold medals in his locker. But the Welshman wants a first Olympic road medal and will get two chances in the next week, first in Saturday's road race, then again next Wednesday in the time trial.

Olympics-Sporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020

Superheroes the world over come head to toe in spandex. So too here in Tokyo, where the one person with the best shot at making – or even saving – these most beleaguered of Olympic Games, will be dressed in a red one-piece. Never mind that Simone Biles stands 1.42m in her stockinged feet, the American is set to be a giant at these pandemic-postponed Games as she bids to add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Olympics-Rowing-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Five rowers and rowing crews to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics: NEW ZEALAND WOMEN'S EIGHT

Olympics-Opening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would also not attend. The latest in a series https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tokyo-2020-plagued-by-embarrassing-scandals-gaffes-2021-07-22 of embarrassments for the Tokyo organisers comes just days after a well-known musician was forced to step down https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tokyo-2020-organisers-want-composer-who-apologised-bullying-stay-2021-07-19 as composer for the ceremony after old reports of his bullying and abusive behaviour surfaced.

Flagbearers to send messages of equality and justice at opening ceremony

Many Olympic nations are expected to demonstrate their support for gender equality and racial justice on Friday night with their selections of athletes to carry flags at the opening ceremony. The International Olympic Committee changed it rules and asked each nation to select two flagbearers in an effort to increase gender equality at the Tokyo Games.

Olympics-Archery-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Five archers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics: BRADY ELLISON (UNITED STATES)

Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image

Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games' image when they reveal who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium's cauldron. The identity of the final torchbearer is one of the Games' most closely held secrets yet speculation has swirled for months around well known athletes such as former Seattle Mariners baseball player Ichiro Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, the latest Japanese player to woo the United States.

Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic has Golden Slam in his sights but taking one step at a time

Novak Djokovic has learnt from his previous Olympics eartbreak and will not allow himself to be distracted from his quest to become the first man to complete the Golden Slam. Germany's Steffi Graf is the only player to have won all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same year but the 34-year-old Serbian is three fifths of the way there.

