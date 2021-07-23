Left Menu

Sanju, Prithvi waste starts in India's 147/3 as rain stops play

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:12 IST
Sanju, Prithvi waste starts in India's 147/3 as rain stops play
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson frittered away fantastic starts as India reached 147 for 3 in 23 overs against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI when rain stopped play.

Shaw (49 off 49 balls) and Samson (46 off 46 balls) were breathtaking as usual but failed to once again get big scores in a game where head coach Rahul Dravid handed out as many as five maiden ODI caps.

At the time of break, Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Manish Pandey (10) were at the crease.

For Sri Lanka, off-spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, skipper Dasun Shanaka and pacer Dushmantha Chameera got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 147/3 in 23 overs (Prithvi Shaw 49 not out, Sanju Samson 46 off 46 balls) vs Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021