Olympics-Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time this has happened.
The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute's silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- International Olympic Committee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: Indian contingent to depart for Japan on July 17
First batch of Indian athletes to depart for Tokyo Olympics on July 17: IOA
COVID-19: Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators
Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Praneeth get easy draws; tough task for Chirag-Satwik
Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM to give 6 crore to gold medal winners from state