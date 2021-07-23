Left Menu

Olympics-Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:14 IST
Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time this has happened.

The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute's silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

