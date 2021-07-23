Left Menu

Soccer - PSG extend Pochettino's contract to 2023

Paris St Germain have extended the contract of manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff until the end of June 2023, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. “I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," a club statement quoted the manager as saying.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:11 IST
“I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," a club statement quoted the manager as saying. "It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club."

The Argentine took over as the club's coach in January this year. PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title nine times, finished second in the standings last season.

