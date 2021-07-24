Left Menu

German cyclist Geschke positive for virus

Team staff tested negative.Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that I feel fine physically but emotionally its a really terrible day for me. AP SSC SSC

Updated: 24-07-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 06:30 IST
German cyclist Simon Geschke has been ruled out of the men's road race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The German team says Geschke initially tested positive on Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.

Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race on Saturday. The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke's roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus. Team staff tested negative.

Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.

The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.

Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that ''I feel fine physically but emotionally it's a really terrible day for me.'' AP SSC SSC

