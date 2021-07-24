Tokyo Olympics: Nagal defeats Istomin, progresses to second round
India tennis player Sumit Nagal progressed to the second round of the men's singles here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Nagal outclassed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the men's singles first round on Saturday.
India tennis player Sumit Nagal progressed to the second round of the men's singles here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Nagal outclassed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the men's singles first round on Saturday. The first set between Nagal and Istomin was a closely fought affair and neither one of them was giving an inch. However, Nagal was able to make the break at crucial junctures and as a result, he won the first set 6-4.
The 23-year-old carried on with his momentum in the second set, and he upped his game a notch, not giving Istomin an inch. Nagal had a comfortable lead in the second set and it was looking he would wrap up the match in a jiffy, but Istomin made a comeback and the second set was brought level at 6-6.
Istomin continued with his momentum and he went on to take the second set 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set. Nagal won the third set 6-4, and as a result, he progressed to the next round. (ANI)
