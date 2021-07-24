Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Uchimura fails to qualify for apparatus final, ending Olympic career
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:00 IST
Japan's "King" Kohei Uchimura, the reigning Olympic champion, failed to qualify for a gymnastics apparatus final, ending a storied Olympic career.
Uchimura, 32, who became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds at Rio 2016, was competing only on the horizontal bar.
Uchimura has said he will retire after the Games.
