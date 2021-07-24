Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Uchimura fails to qualify for apparatus final, ending Olympic career

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:00 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Uchimura fails to qualify for apparatus final, ending Olympic career
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's "King" Kohei Uchimura, the reigning Olympic champion, failed to qualify for a gymnastics apparatus final, ending a storied Olympic career.

Uchimura, 32, who became the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds at Rio 2016, was competing only on the horizontal bar.

Uchimura has said he will retire after the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021