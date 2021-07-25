Left Menu

Olympics-Rowing-Dutch coach tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member on the Dutch rowing team, as well as Dutch taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs, tested positive last week, as well. Verdonkschot serves as head coach for "several" of the women's boats competing at the Tokyo Games but was not a part of the travel party with the four members of Team Netherlands that tested positive, TeamNL said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 06:23 IST
Olympics-Rowing-Dutch coach tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Japan

Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot has tested positive for COVID-19, the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) said on Sunday, and has gone into a 10-day quarantine. The news comes after 21-year-old Dutch single sculls competitor Finn Florijn tested positive on Friday. Another staff member on the Dutch rowing team, as well as Dutch taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs, tested positive last week, as well.

Verdonkschot serves as head coach for "several" of the women's boats competing at the Tokyo Games but was not a part of the travel party with the four members of Team Netherlands that tested positive, TeamNL said. "My personal feelings play no role," Verdonkschot said in a written statement. "Our programme is well put together, we know from each other what we can and should do. The missing of the coach has no influence anymore. My trust in my staff and my athletes is endless. They will finish this job."

TeamNL said Verdonkschot was informed of his morning test results Saturday evening and was tracking any close contacts within the guidelines of Tokyo 2020. Close contacts would be allowed to continue competing "under special conditions," including taking separate transport and eating and sleeping in separate rooms.

The Dutch had dominated across the board in early competition at the Sea Forest Waterway and four boats were set to compete on Sunday. The Netherlands picked up three rowing medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021