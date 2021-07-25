Barty suffers upset defeat at Tokyo tennis tournament
Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.
It was Barty's Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.
The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.
