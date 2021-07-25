Left Menu

Australia captain Finch likely to have right knee surgery

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 25-07-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 11:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Australia

Australia captain Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the remainder of the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a right knee injury.

Finch will return to Australia from the West Indies to complete 14 days quarantine and is then likely to undergo surgery.

A Cricket Australia statement Sunday said selectors and the CA medical team are optimistic Finch will recover in time for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, which starts in mid-October.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said.

"This was considered the best course of action rather than traveling to Bangladesh, not being able to play, and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup." Finch sustained the injury during practice leading into the T20 Series against the West Indies in St Lucia, which he further aggravated in the final game of that series which West Indies won 4-1.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will continue to captain Australia for the final ODI match on Monday in Barbados, with the series level at 1-1.

Selectors will decide on a T20 captain ahead of the five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka which will be held from Aug. 3-9.

