Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold
- Country:
- Japan
Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men's street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.
The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who used to sleep with his board when he fell in love with skating as a kid.
U.S. skater Jagger Eaton took bronze, the Arizona native adapting best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Blazing sun softened rubber joints on the boards' wheel axles, making them harder to control.
One of skateboarding's biggest stars, Nyjah Huston from the U.S., fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source; French film in Cannes follows a family's tussle with euthanasia and more
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more
Sports News Roundup: Doping-U.S. reported to seek talks on easing cannabis restrictions in sports; Tennis-Berrettini says Sunday will be special for Italians and more
Olympics-Durant says U.S. men's team wants to honour Bryant in Tokyo