"We won" - Simply having the Olympics is a victory say some Tokyo residents

People were flowing in and out of Tokyo's famous Zojoji Temple on Sunday, the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The temple is located originally on the 2020 Olympic marathon course till it was decided to move to Sapporo, Hokkaido, to avoid the notorious heat of the nation's capital.

Advertisement

Amid the Buddhist service held inside the temple building, people stopped in front of the holy altar and gave prayers.

The temple is also known as Tokyo's green space where people take a stroll and enjoy a relaxed time, regardless of their belief.

Shigehito Kaga, 55 year-old-amateur bicyclists, said he would like to enjoy the Olympics held in his city as this could be his once in his life experience.

76-year-old Kunio Hirose who knew the excitement of the 1964 Olympics Japan hosted for the first time regrets the pandemic compelled not allowing spectators for most of the game venues this time.

Yet, he is upbeat about the success of the Olympics this year and said he trusted the organizers handling to deliver a successful finale. ''We won. Due to the coronavirus, no fans are allowed, which is a shame. But from my point of view, I think the organizers will deliver it right to the finale,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)