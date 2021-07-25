Left Menu

"We won" - Simply having the Olympics is a victory say some Tokyo residents

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:15 IST
"We won" - Simply having the Olympics is a victory say some Tokyo residents
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

People were flowing in and out of Tokyo's famous Zojoji Temple on Sunday, the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The temple is located originally on the 2020 Olympic marathon course till it was decided to move to Sapporo, Hokkaido, to avoid the notorious heat of the nation's capital.

Amid the Buddhist service held inside the temple building, people stopped in front of the holy altar and gave prayers.

The temple is also known as Tokyo's green space where people take a stroll and enjoy a relaxed time, regardless of their belief.

Shigehito Kaga, 55 year-old-amateur bicyclists, said he would like to enjoy the Olympics held in his city as this could be his once in his life experience.

76-year-old Kunio Hirose who knew the excitement of the 1964 Olympics Japan hosted for the first time regrets the pandemic compelled not allowing spectators for most of the game venues this time.

Yet, he is upbeat about the success of the Olympics this year and said he trusted the organizers handling to deliver a successful finale. ''We won. Due to the coronavirus, no fans are allowed, which is a shame. But from my point of view, I think the organizers will deliver it right to the finale,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021