Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Austrian Kiesenhofer stuns Dutch to win road gold

Austrian Anna Kiesenhofer caused one of the biggest shocks in Olympic road racing history with an audacious victory in the women's race as the Dutch favourites paid for a tactical meltdown on Sunday. The 30-year-old Kiesenhofer was allowed to build up a lead of around 10 minutes in a five-rider group that escaped right at the start of the 137km route into the hills west of Tokyo.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:01 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Austrian Kiesenhofer stuns Dutch to win road gold

Austrian Anna Kiesenhofer caused one of the biggest shocks in Olympic road racing history with an audacious victory in the women's race as the Dutch favourites paid for a tactical meltdown on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kiesenhofer was allowed to build up a lead of around 10 minutes in a five-rider group that escaped right at the start of the 137km route into the hills west of Tokyo. She then went solo on the approaches to the Fuji International Speedway circuit with around 40km remaining as the favourites, including reigning world and Olympic champion Anna Van der Breggen, failed to organise a proper chase.

In searing heat, the Austrian time trial champion kept her head down and powered around the undulating curves to protect her advantage in tenacious fashion. As she ticked off the kilometres Kiesenhofer was clearly suffering and the only fear was that she might cramp after putting in such a monumental effort.

Her earlier escape partners Anna Plitcha of Poland and Omer Shapira were eventually caught by the pack in the closing stages. Kiesenhofer kept glancing over her shoulder and looked almost shocked to see no orange-clad Dutch riders in sight. She held firm to claim a wildly-unexpected gold medal and after getting off her bike she collapsed on to the tarmac, crying tears of joy and gasping for air.

Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten, who had tried to launch an attack earlier in the race, was second with Italian Elisa Longho Borghini third for the second successive Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021