Left Menu

Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Jones says family absence affected her

Jade Jones, Britain's twice Olympic taekwondo champion, said the absence of her family at the scaled-down Tokyo Games contributed to her shock first-round defeat on Sunday. Jones's hopes of a third Olympic gold were dashed after a loss to Rio bronze medallist Kimia Alizadeh, who is competing in the Refugee Olympic Team.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:16 IST
Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Jones says family absence affected her

Jade Jones, Britain's twice Olympic taekwondo champion, said the absence of her family at the scaled-down Tokyo Games contributed to her shock first-round defeat on Sunday.

Jones's hopes of a third Olympic gold were dashed after a loss to Rio bronze medallist Kimia Alizadeh, who is competing in the Refugee Olympic Team. "I just felt like I put too much pressure on myself going into it and I really did feel it, more than I expected on the day," Jones told reporters.

"And not having my family there to kind of push me out of that fear zone really did affect me and I'm just gutted that I couldn't do more." A fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo has forced a spectator-less event at venues in and around the host city.

Jones said she had missed her family's screams and cheers. "For me, I do love a crowd, and I do love my family being there so it was a struggle and I did miss them being there," she said.

"I call them 'Team Crazy' - the ones that have been to every Olympics," she said, adding they had all gathered at her aunt's garden back home to watch her compete. The closest thing to family Jones had with her was team mate Bianca Walkden, who broke down in tears as she watched her room mate concede the match.

"Seeing her crying in the crowd, she's as hurt as me but I just try to tell my mistakes to Bianca so she doesn't make them," Jones said. "Now it's all for her to go after and get the gold medal that she deserves."

Walkden will compete in the +67kg category on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021