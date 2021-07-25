Olympics-Gymnastics-Simone Biles on track for six golds
Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, was on track to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Games.
The American will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and she also qualified for apparatus finals in the uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault.
