Left Menu

Cricket-Indian Premier League to resume on Sept. 19

19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday. The IPL was suspended on May 4 with 31 matches left to play after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:27 IST
Cricket-Indian Premier League to resume on Sept. 19

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to COVID-19, will resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 with 31 matches left to play after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India. The BCCI announced in May that the remaining matches of the popular Twenty20 tournament would be held in the UAE in September and October.

The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 in Dubai, before the Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi the following day. Sharjah will host its first game on Sept. 24 when Bangalore face Chennai.

The first qualifier is scheduled for Oct. 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator (Oct. 11) and second qualifier (Oct. 13) will be played in Sharjah. Dubai will also host the final, which is due to be played on Oct. 15.

The eight-team IPL, with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, is the richest Twenty20 league and attracts many of the best players from around the world to cricket-crazy India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021