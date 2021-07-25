Left Menu

Tokyo 2020: Olympic contingent to be allowed entry to India without RT-PCR reports

The Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent including athletes, coaches, support staff, officials, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, NSFs can be allowed back into India without RT-PCR test provided, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:58 IST
Tokyo 2020: Olympic contingent to be allowed entry to India without RT-PCR reports
India shooting squad (Photo/ SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent including athletes, coaches, support staff, officials, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, NSFs can be allowed back into India without RT-PCR test provided, Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed. "The categories of persons mentioned in Pam 4 namely, athletes coaches, support staff, the officials, the 10A officials, 10A delegates, NSF officials/delegates and the press & media can be allowed back to India without RT-PCR test report provided," Lav Agarwal said in a letter.

"Only asymptomatic individuals should be allowed to board the flight," the letter further read. According to the letter, the Olympic Contingent/Delegation will however have to give a sample at the Arrival Airport and then leave after giving an undertaking of self-monitoring for 14 days.

IOA President Narinder Batra thanked Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a prompt and immediate solution. Earlier in the day, Batra wrote to Secretary Sports Ravi Mital and requested for the Indian contingent coming in from the Tokyo Olympics -- after their respective events -- to be allowed to enter the country without test reports as long as they have accreditation cards.

The reason for the request from the IOA chief was the difficulty and confusion in getting tests done. "To get RT-PCR test done in Tokyo or outside Tokyo where contingent is based is a very difficult task. Here paper work is perfect but in practice there is lot of confusion and very difficult to get things," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021