Motorcycling-Spanish 14-year-old dies in junior race crash

Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders. Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said in a statement https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2021/07/25/hugo-millan-passes-away/382783 that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. "We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing," MotoGP tweeted https://twitter.com/MotoGP/status/1419280136814354440.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:16 IST
Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain. Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said in a statement https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2021/07/25/hugo-millan-passes-away/382783 that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. "We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing," MotoGP tweeted https://twitter.com/MotoGP/status/1419280136814354440. "We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

