Golf-Australian Lee bags first major title at Evian Championship

In the playoff, Lee6 sent her second shot into the water at the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, which gifted 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 23:33 IST
Australia's Minjee Lee sealed her first major title at the Evian Championship in France after she beat overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff on Sunday. Lee started the final day with a seven-stroke deficit but hit a seven-under-par 64, which featured four birdies in her last five holes, to force her way into the playoff.

Overnight leader Lee6 had a rocky start on Sunday with five bogeys on the front nine but the South Korean fought back with birdies on each of her final three holes to salvage a level-par 71 and join Lee at the top of the leaderboard. In the playoff, Lee6 sent her second shot into the water at the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, which gifted 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory. The Australian missed the first but made the second as she completed her comeback.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

