Golf-Australian Lee bags first major title at Evian Championship

Australia's Minjee Lee sealed her first major title at the Evian Championship in France after she beat overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff on Sunday. Lee started the final day with a seven-stroke deficit but hit a seven-under-par 64, which featured four birdies in her last five holes, to force her way into the playoff.

Overnight leader Lee6 had a rocky start on Sunday with five bogeys on the front nine but the South Korean fought back with birdies on each of her final three holes to salvage a level-par 71 and join Lee at the top of the leaderboard. In the playoff, Lee6 sent her second shot into the water at the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, which gifted 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory. The Australian missed the first but made the second as she completed her comeback.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)